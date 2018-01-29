Dr. Amy-Jill Levine to Speak at St. Matthew’s Church

The Stern Lecture series at St. Matthew’s will feature Dr. Amy-Jill Levine on February 2, 3 and 4. The series was established in 1986 by Dr. W. Eugene Stern in memory of his wife, Libby Naffziger Stern, and is dedicated to bringing international scholars to the parish.

Levine, a New Testament expert and a self-described Yankee Jewish feminist, will hold three lectures and then serve as a guest preacher at St. Matthew’s on February 4.

On Friday, February 2, she will speak from 7 to 9 p.m. at Kehillat Israel on the topic “Of Pearls and Prodigals: Jesus the Jewish Storyteller.”

On Saturday, Levine will lecture from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at St. Matthew’s on “The ‘La- borers in the Vineyard,’ The ‘Mustard Seed,’ and The ‘Leaven’: Uncovering our Potential.” After a break, Levine will resume at 10:45 with a second topic: “The ‘Widow and the Judge’ and the ‘Dishonest Steward’: Parables that Cause Us to Question.”

A Mary Jane Werthan Professor of Jewish Studies at Vanderbilt Divinity School and an affiliated professor at the Centre for the Study of Jewish-Christian Relations, Cambridge UK, Levine is known for her insights regarding the common roots of Christianity and Judaism.

She has numerous publications on Christian origins, Jewish/Christian relations, and biblical views of gender and sexuality.

The talks are free, but reservations should be made via sternlecture@stmatthews.com or by phone at 310-454-1358 x128 for this limited-capacity event. For more information, visit stmatthews.com.