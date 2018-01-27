Pacific Palisades January 2018 Rain Report

The first measurable rainstorm since last February brought 2.10 inches of rain to Pacific Palisades on January 8-9, according to Carol Leacock, who has the official L.A. County rain gauge at her home on Bienveneda Avenue. The rainfall season is measured from July to July in Pacific Palisades. Last year’s total was 22.93 inches, and the normal is 14.25 inches.

The most rain recorded here since 1942, when Zola and Cliff Clearwater began keeping the records, was 42.60 inches in 1997-98. The least amount recorded was 4.11 inches in 2006-07.