Michael Edlen: Pre-Listing Home Inspection Can Benefit Seller

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

Many sellers take the position that they are selling their house “as-is,” and do not plan to do any work or repairs, especially because we are still in a “seller’s market.”

Sellers hope that buyers won’t find any surprises during the purchase process, but plan on rejecting any buyer requests for work or credits if problems are found by buyer’s inspections.

There are many potential drawbacks to this approach in the sale of one’s home, and not infrequently the seller regrets what can occur during the escrow period.

Here are some of the benefits of having a pre-listing home inspection.

1. A seller may decide to do some repairs or make various changes suggested by the pre-inspection before their agent puts the listing on the market. Many issues are inexpensive to take care of, and would cost much less than a buyer might imagine when they discover them during their inspections.