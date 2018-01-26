Reveling in the Night Life at Dan Tana’s

By Bob Vickrey

Special to the Palisades News

Singer Ray Price once sang “The night life ain’t no good life, but it’s my life,” and it certainly appears that in recent months our monthly lunch club has adopted his famous motto.

After visiting The Galley in Santa Monica in November, we thought we should continue to visit famous L.A. restaurants that only open for business after dark. One spot that has been on our list is Dan Tana’s, the venerable West Hollywood Italian cucina and watering hole.

We forged into the cold, windy December night despite weather forecasts that had called for Southern California temperatures to plunge below the 70-degree mark. That kind of perseverance and dedication to our mission has become this group’s trademark.

The 54-year-old restaurant is well-known for offering good food and a friendly atmosphere, and has always been known as an unpretentious celebrity hangout. Decades ago, Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor made this their secret hideaway, and it didn’t take long for word to spread. Suddenly, you needed a reservation to get a table.

And all these years later, Dan Tana’s still features its red-and-white-checkered tablecloths and hanging bottles of Chianti, just like it was in that earlier era.

When Dan Tana opened his restaurant in 1964, he closed each night at 11 p.m., and was often home in bed by midnight. But all that changed in the 1970s, when the nearby Troubadour Club began booking big stars like Elton John and Van Morrison. The concert-goers were looking for a late-night dining spot after the show ended, and Tana obliged them by keeping his doors open to accommodate the wayward party-ers.