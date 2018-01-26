Editorial – Marijuana: The Feds and the Research

In November 2016, voters approved Proposition 64, which made California the most populous state in the nation to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

This initiative allows Californians who are 21 and older to possess, transport and buy up to 28.5 grams of marijuana for recreational purposes. It is illegal to smoke marijuana in public and at locations where tobacco use is prohibited, including theaters and restaurants.

The approval implemented a five-year, $15-million study by the California Highway Patrol to develop standards and protocols for determining when a marijuana user is too impaired to safely drive a vehicle.

The passage of the law also gave the state until January 1, 2018 to begin issuing sales licenses to retailers.

Four states—Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska—had previously legalized recreational pot.

But Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on January 4 that it was up to Congress to change the classification of marijuana as an illegal drug if it didn’t want the Department of Justice to enforce the law against it.

“It’s not so much the attorney general’s job to decide what laws to enforce,” Sessions said. He is now being blasted for not following the Cole memo written by President Barack Obama’s Deputy Attorney General James Cole, which allowed states to legalize marijuana without federal intervention.

What does this all mean? Simply, there is a conflict between state and federal law. Federal law trumps state law under the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, except on core state powers. The Supreme Court ruled in Gonzales v. Raich (2005) that the federal government can prosecute marijuana offenses under the Commerce clause.