Viewpoint: Absorbing the Loss of a Son

By Barbara Gould

Special to the Palisades News

Welcome to 2018. It is a time to review events of the prior year, and I hope some events can improve in the New Year.

Clearly, one of the biggest problems in 2017 was mass shootings: the carnage in Las Vegas, the church killings in Sutherland Springs, Texas. There were also nine school shootings that left 15 dead and 18 injured. It’s impossible to understand the reasoning the shooters had. But why would someone shoot at young children? I don’t know how a parent copes with the loss of a child. But I’m about to find out— my 52-year-old son Russell had a massive heart attack and died in early December.

As the rabbi said at Russell’s funeral, the family is complicated. That was a nice way of saying what everyone in the chapel knew. My son had been estranged from us for 14 years. The last time I saw my grandsons were when they were one and three. They are now almost 16 and 18, and the older one towers over me at6’1”.

I don’t know why Russell stopped communicating with us. I don’t know what I did that made him feel as if he could no longer talk to me. I try to think of what might have caused it, but I have no idea.

I tried to get him to talk about it for several years, but to no avail. To this day I don’t know the problem, and now I won’t know. I’m sorry that he was out of my life, because I loved him and never stopped loving him.

While trying to figure out how to cope with my son’s death, I decided not to dwell on the hard times of the past 14 years. Instead I am focusing on the good ones.