Palisades Task Force on Homelessness to Present “Severely Mentally Ill Homeless: What to Do?”

The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness will host a community meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 29, to discuss the “Severely Mentally Ill Homeless People Who Refuse Help—What to Do?” at the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real Dr.

Civil liberty values and laws narrowly defining “gravely disabled” have restricted the ability of social services and law enforcement to involuntarily commit a homeless person for psychiatric treatment.

There is now a discussion about the need to change ways of approaching this problem in order to address the numbers of mentally ill people living unattended and in failing health on streets.

Brittney Weissman, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness L.A. City Council and Dr. Emily DeFraites of the Veterans Health Administration will discuss their perspectives with “how to balance an individual’s civil liberties with the care they need to achieve a level of health that enables them to live safely with themselves and others.”

For more information, visit https://www.pptfh.org or email pacpalihtf@gmail.com.