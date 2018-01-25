Anthony Marguleas Donation Helps Palisades Village Green

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Everyone in Pacific Palisades has met friends at the Village Green, let their children play by the fountain, waited for a Metro or Santa Monica Big Blue bus or just driven by the little triangular park at Sunset, Swarthmore and Antioch.

Many praise the city of Los Angeles for the upkeep of the carefully landscaped pocket park.

But those kudos are misdirected, because the private park is maintained and financed by a committee of Pacific Palisades residents. About $12,000 is needed annually to cover the gardener, the DWP bill, liability insurance, lawn care, tree trimming and maintenance on the benches, fountain and lights.

On January 5, realtor Anthony Marguleas, owner of Amalfi Estates on Monument, gave a check for $5,000 to help defray costs and support the Village Green Committee.

The park was originally designed by the Olmsted Brothers in 1923, a year after Pacific Palisades was founded.

Beginning in 1857 with the design for Central Park in New York City, Frederick Law Olmsted, his sons and successor created designs for more than 6,000 landscapes across North America, including many of the world’s most important parks.

The Olmsted Brothers also co-authored, with Harland Bartholomew, a 1930 report for the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce entitled “Parks, Playgrounds, and Beaches for the Los Angeles Region,” which encouraged the preservation of outdoor public space in Southern California.

According to historical records, the report was largely ignored by L.A. city officials, but eventually became an important urban planning reference.

The city eventually leased the Village Green property to Standard Oil and the park was converted to a gas station in 1945.

Palisades residents dreamed of having their park restored in the heart of town and in 1968 contacted the oil company, which had a lease through 1972.