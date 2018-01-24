Palisadians On The Move: Robert Weber

Robert D. Weber has joined the Century City office of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP as a partner in the firm’s Business Trial practice group.

Weber, the 2014 Citizen of the Year in Pacific Palisades, joins from DLA Piper.

He brings a broad securities litigation practice, representing clients in a diverse array of matters including securities class actions, shareholder derivative actions, proceedings initiated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities, internal corporate investigations, arbitrations and other complex commercial litigation. He also regularly advises public companies regarding corporate governance and disclosure issues.

Weber’s practice includes international work with a significant focus on Chinese and other Asian clients involved in U.S. litigation, internal investigations and SEC enforcement actions. His recent victories in securities matters include wins on motions to dismiss for AudioEye, Inc., MDB Capital Group, New Energy Systems Group and Miller Energy Resources.

After graduating from the University of Illinois in 1989, Weber received a J.D. from