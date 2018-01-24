Palisades Drugstore Café Provided a Hangout

By Bob Vickrey

Special to the Palisades News

When I first walked into the Palisades Drugstore Café almost forty years ago, I thought I had stepped into a Norman Rockwell painting.

Jeff Kool, the longtime owner of the Palisades Bookshelf, had told me one of the best lunches in town was right down the street at the local drugstore. As I entered the back door and passed the pharmacy counter, I made my way toward the unmistakable buzz of lively conversation emanating from the busy lunch crowd seated around two adjoining horseshoe-shaped counters.

One of the customers at the counter moved down one seat to accommodate me, and I quickly recognized her as my new nextdoor neighbor, Phyllis Genovese, who owned the Palisades Letter Shop. She introduced me to bicycle repair-shop owner Ted Mackie and several other friends sitting nearby.

A petite silver-haired waitress was taking an order from several diners who were seated in vintage vinyl booths located along the adjacent wall. In subsequent visits, I finally met the waitress, “Zona,” who initially displayed a rather crusty personality, so I began my quest to soften her up. It worked. Over the next decade, I was successful in making her smile—exactly twice.

During those first weeks living in Pacific Palisades, I met several people at the cafe with whom lasting friendships were eventually formed, including the co-owners of the business, Judy and Jay Steuerwald.

Palisades Drug Company was already a village fixture in the Business Block building that had first opened in 1924, and now reflected a fading symbol of a bygone era. Most drugstore food counters around the country had closed by that time, as large national chain stores gained a strong foothold in the market and began to phase out food service. The Steuerwalds bought the store in 1973, which bordered Sunset, Swarthmore and Antioch Boulevard in the large space now occupied by Starbucks, Subway, and Petit Ami, the children’s clothing store. Ron Barnes would later join the business as partner. Both Jay and Ron were pharmacists who guided the day-to-day operations of the store, which also featured a beauty counter, as well as magazine and candy racks.