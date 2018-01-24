L.A. Residents Are Paying Santa Monica Taxes

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Retail stores are closing as more and more people order online, and items are shipped to homes. According to the Commerce Department, third-quarter retail e-commerce sales increased four percent to $107 billion, compared with the same period a year ago.

When an item is shipped to your home or if you buy a car, you pay tax according to where you live, which is determined by your zip code.

Santa Monica Canyon resident George Wolfberg discovered that even though he lives in Los Angeles and should have been paying a 9.5 percent city tax on shipped items, he was actually paying 10.5 percent Santa Monica taxes, thanks to his 90402 zip code.

Wolfberg wrote to Councilman Mike Bonin on December 4 and noted: “Our house is in a canyon of 900 or so houses that are within the City of L.A., but our post office, since the flood in 1938, is in Santa Monica. I, along with my neighbors, am increasingly shopping online.

“I recently noticed that I am being charged the Santa Monica rate instead of the Los Angeles rate. This means two things: 1.) I, and surely my neighbors, are getting screwed by one percent on online purchases and 2.) Worse yet, the City of Santa Monica is eating L.A.’s sales tax lunch as they obviously get L.A.’s share in this bumbling affair.”