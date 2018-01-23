Passings: Claudia Harrington Kallmeyer, 60; Author, Mom

Claudia Harrington Kallmeyer, a realtor and children’s book author, passed away on January 2 at her home in Pacific Palisades. She was 60.

Born October 14, 1957 in Chicago, Claudia grew up in West Simsbury, Connecticut, the daughter of Patricia Phoenix Harrington and William R. Harrington.

She began her writing career in kindergarten with a poem called “Scab On Her Head.” She discovered her love for children’s books while attending college at Northwestern, when she took an elective course on children’s literature.

After graduating in 1979 with a B.A. in communications and a concentration in theater, Claudia moved to Los Angeles in 1981 to pursue acting. “I got a fair amount of work, specializing in nurses and pregnant women, but eventually wanted something else,” she said.

In a 1983 production of the comedy “Goodbye My Fancy,” Claudia’s fellow actor Ken Kallmeyer took a ski to the face in a slap-stick routine that went hilariously wrong. Claudia took pity on him, bringing him an ice pack during intermission. They were married two years later.

Once she had children of her own, Claudia’s love of children’s books was rekindled. She discovered the Society for Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) and served as a volunteer for more than a decade. She was a Regional Advisor Emeritus for the Los Angeles chapter.