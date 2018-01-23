Palisades News Letters: Appropriate Use of Social Media

In our society today, there are numerous social or private network platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Nextdoor to name a few.

These tools, called social or private media, are used to disseminate information, encourage people to connect online and share information with others via the Internet.

Despairingly, the private network, Nextdoor Palisades, is often not used as it was intended. According to the content owners of Nextdoor: “It’s the easiest way for you and your neighbors to talk online and make all of your lives better in the real world.”

While it should be a source for sharing neighborhood news, accidents, police activity or other relevant information, Nextdoor is often the platform for bullying, pontificating or berating an issue or an individual.

Because of this, I read Nextdoor posts sparingly (there is an option to receive all or limited emails under profile settings). Nonetheless, Nextdoor does serve an important purpose: to inform neighbors.

Case in point, during the first storm of 2018 (January 8-9), numerous neighbors used the platform to inform fellow residents that they either lost and/or found trash bins. It seems most bins were recovered.

Fortunately, we did not endure what our neighbors in Montecito are still overcoming and will for months to come. Nonetheless, let this be a positive message that Nextdoor is a powerful tool that should be used for its true intent.

Christy Dennis