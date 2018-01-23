Palisades Crime: Suspect Sought in Road Rage Incident With Hammer

The following Jan. 22, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Stolen Vehicle

16700 Edgar St, btwn 1/15/18 at 11 PM and 1/16/18 at 7 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.

600 Muskingum Ave , btwn 1/15/18 at 8 PM and 1/16/18 at 8 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

15900 Miami Way, btwn 1/13/18 at 9 PM and 1/14/18 at 9:35 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a driver license and documents.

Btwn 1/16/18 at 10 PM and 1/17/18 at 5 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took medical supplies and clothing.

16000 Aiglon St, btwn 1/17/18 at 6:10 PM and 1/18/18 at 5:55 AM. the suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took sunglasses.

Lachman/Jacon, 1/18/18 btwn 8:20 AM and 8:35 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse and office bag.

17200 Sunset, btwn 1/17/18 at 8 PM and 1/18/18 at 8 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a laptop computer.

700 Wildomar, btwn 1/16/18 at 5 PM and 1/17/18 at 7 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took cosmetics.

1200 Las Pulgas Rd, btwn 1/17/18 at 5 PM and 1/19/18 at 11:20 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took documents.

Vandalism

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 1/15/18 at 12:05 PM. The suspect (male black, black hair brown eyes, 5’9″ 170 lb, 35 years) smashed victim’s windshield with a hammer during a road rage incident.

300 Surfview, btwn 1/18/18 at 11 AM and 1/19/18 at 2:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s home.