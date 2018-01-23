PaliHi’s Wrestling Reputation Grows (Video)

Photos by Bart Bartholomew

Although Palisades High School started its wrestling program in 2011— without mats and no practice space—in December, five Dolphin wrestlers were invited to the Doc Buchanan Invitational held at Clovis High near Fresno on January 5 and 6.

This might be one of the toughest invitational tournaments in the nation. The opening brackets have 64 wrestlers at each weight class, and all have to earn the right to be at this tournament.

The Doc B tournament had 21 teams from out of state, including those from New Jersey, Utah, Nevada, Illinois, Missouri, Colorado, Oregon and Washington.

Additionally, 26 California schools that are ranked in the top 50 in the state, including the top five Buchanan, Gilroy, Selma, Oakdale and St. John Bosco, competed.

Bergen won (253.5), Buchanan was second (199.5), Selma third (148), Gilroy fourth (132.5) and Clovis fifth (113). Seven of the 14 weight-class winners were from out of state.

PaliHi Coach Aldo Juliano said they received an invitation from the Clovis coach after the good showing the team had at the 36th Annual Newbury Park Invitational, which featured 252 wrestlers from California and Nevada.

Palisades High School’s Hamzah Al-Saudi (220 pounds) and Jake Carpenter (152 pounds) took first in their weight classes and Al-Saudi received an MVP award. Aaron Galef finished third; Chance Chapman, Joseph Velado and Immanuel Newell (Maho) placed fifth in their respective weight classes.

At Doc B, Galef a junior, wrestled at the 138-weight class. His first opponent was Sonny Santiago (St. John Bosco). Galef lost 5-3, but Santiago went onto the championship match where he took second. “I knew it was going to be a tough tournament, and I’d have to wrestle someone like him,” Galef said.