PaliHi’s John Achen Named City Athletic Director of the Year

PaliHi’s John Achen has been named 2017-18 Athletic Director of the Year by the CIF L.A. City Section. He will be honored at the annual California State Athletic Directors Association’s conference in Burlingame in April.

“John has done a tremendous job as athletic director at Palisades Charter High School. His passion and devotion to his alma mater reflects positively in the character of the student-athletes and coaches at Pali,” said Dick Dornan, the City Section sports information director. “He truly deserves this award and his peers recognized him through his hard work and dedication.”

Dornan noted that there are 10 CIF sections in California and each section recognizes an Athletic Director of the Year.

“All I do is paperwork,” said Achen, who oversees one of the most successful athletic programs in all of Los Angeles. “The emphasis shouldn’t be on me, it should go to the coaches and the kids for all of their hard work. They should have the recognition.”

This school year, PaliHi teams have already won city championships in girls tennis and boys water polo, and were runners-up in girls volleyball and boys and girls cross country.

Achen is a truly nice guy, so it’s easy to see why this is his third award. In 2014, he received the Norman MacKenzie Award, given to an athletic director “rookie” who has been