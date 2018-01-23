Golden Bull to Remain Neighborhood Eatery

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

“The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated,” Mark Twain quipped when he learned a major newspaper had printed his obituary.

After a visit to the Golden Bull, whose January 1 closing was widely feared as the death of a popular neighborhood restaurant, the News instead describes it in Fats Waller’s words: “This joint is jumping, this joint is really jumping.”

The Golden Bull closed January 1, with a promise to reopen under new ownership on January 11—and it did.

So the News visited the Santa Monica Canyon eatery, joining friends and neighbors who were stopping by for drinks in the early evening. The kitchen crew was serving a limited menu, and three bartenders were on hand to keep patrons happy, especially those who have long savored the Bull’s old-fashioned cocktails.