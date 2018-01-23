Four Politicians to Speak at Palisades Democratic Club Gathering

Four elected officials will speak at the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club’s annual meeting on Sunday, January 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford. The public is invited.

Speakers will include State Senator Ben Allen, Assemblyman Richard Bloom, L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin, and L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Other politicians may also attend depending on prior commitments.

Adam Wolman, the club’s vice president of communications, notes that this meeting will be the perfect opportunity to meet and greet politicians who represent us at the city, county and state level.

Melissa Grant, after serving as club president the past six years, will now pass the torch to Erika Feresten.

Admission is free, with donations requested to help defray costs ($10 suggested). Parking is available in the lot and on the street. Light refreshments will be served.