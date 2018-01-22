PaliHi Soccer Girls Continue to Play at High Level

By scheduling challenging non-league games, PaliHi girls soccer coach Christian Chambers hopes to have his team prepared for the City Section playoffs in February.

The Dolphins, who are virtually unbeaten in Western League action year after year, roared past Westchester, 3-0, and LACES, 7-0, as league play got underway two weeks ago.

Fortunately, Palisades was able to play Culver City in late November, winning 3- 0, before tying Santa Monica, 0-0, two days later.

The Dolphins didn’t face another opponent until the first week of January, when they lost to Valencia 2-1 and Harvard-West- lake, 5-0.

“These games were our first since November 30,” Chambers told the News after the Harvard-Westlake loss. “Between the fires, finals week and the winter break, we haven’t been able to prepare for this week’s games.”

The speed of play in the Harvard-West- lake match was fast and intense. “I thought we had some good spells in the game, but they are a very good side with five or six individuals that are way better than anything we’ve come across in the past few years,” Chambers said.

“The main aim for me was to get minutes for as many players as possible and expose them to the highest level of high school soccer. I believe that playing against teams like HW is a fantastic learning experience for the girls. The speed of play and athleticism of HW was way above what we’re used to but hopefully the girls will take something positive away from the game.”