LAFD Quickly Extinguishes Pacific Palisades Structure Fire (Video)

The Los Angeles Fire Department quickly extinguished a structure fire that began after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday at 16192 W. Sunset Blvd. No injuries were reported.

The #2 westbound lane on West Sunset Boulevard was closed while LAFD and the department of transportation were on scene.

According to LAFD on Twitter, the fire was held to one apartment on the second floor and extinguished by the first arriving firefighters in 17 minutes. At 7:37 a.m., LAFD reported the clean-up should be completed shortly. A cause has not been determined.