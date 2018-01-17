Volunteers Needed for Pacific Palisades Homeless Count

· 0 commentsViews: 4

Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness board members Kim Clary and David Morena wrote in a January 2 email to the News: “It is that time of year again; time for us to count the homeless in Pacific Palisades. This year the count will take place on Thursday, January 25, at 5 a.m.”

Volunteers will meet in Mercer Hall at Palisades Charter High School to receive their field assignments. For more information, visit theycountwillyou.org.

Questions? Contact kimjdave@msn.com or call 310-230-8041 or 310-699-0282.

Team Five, which searched the parkland below Via de las Olas bluffs, included Officer Rusty Redican, social workers Maureen Rivas and Glanda Sherman and Officer Jimmy Soliman. Photo: Sharon Kilbride

Author: Matt Sanderson

