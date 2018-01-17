Palisades BID Details 2018 Budget

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The Pacific Palisades Business Improvement District (BID) board held its monthly meeting on Dec. 6 at Community United Methodist Church and focused on fiscal projections for 2018.

The total estimated revenue and expenditures for the coming year will be almost $180,000. Thanks to a 2 percent assessment hike voted by the board, businesses will supply $143,381 and there is a $35,676 surplus carry over from 2017.

The assessments are based on three criteria: frontage of building—34 percent; square footage of building—33 percent; and lot size—33 percent.

In its initial year (2016), the budget was done by the city and was $142,000. The 2017 budget was $197,608.

The “Clean and Beautiful” budget is $108,800 (in 2016 it was $92,000 and in 2017 $123,128). The sidewalks in the business district were power-washed twice this past year and trees were trimmed. The 2018 plans include installing lights in trees because according to the BID annual report, “a well-lit and well landscaped district supports an increase in commerce and provides a special benefit to each individually assessed parcel in the district.”

The BID board, which has a zero tolerance for graffiti, pays to remove all graffiti in the business district.

Money also goes to Chrysalis, which supplies two workers twice a week to clean sidewalks and gutters and empty trash.