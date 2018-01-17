Pacific Palisades Baseball Association Tryouts Take Place This Weekend

The Pacific Palisades Baseball Association spring baseball season for boys and girls, ages 7 to 14, is fast approaching. Registration needs to be completed online. For those who are registering after the December 31 deadline, a $25 non-refundable late fee will be assessed to the basic $400 registration fee (there is a discount for siblings).
Any player registering after Jan. 30 will be put on a wait list. The basic fee covers a uniform, a photo package, trophy, insurance, field maintenance, umpire costs and team equipment.
Evaluations are Saturday, Jan. 20, for 7- and 8-year-old players (8 a.m. to noon), 9-year-old players (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.) and 13- and 14-year-old players (8:30 to 10:30 a.m.). On Sunday, January 21, evaluations will be held for 10-year-old players (8 to 11 a.m.), 11-year-old players (11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.), 12-year-old players (2 to 4 p.m.) and makeups for 7-, 8-, 9-, 13- and 14-year-old players (3 p.m.).
The PPBA Board tries to place all children on a team, but “due to safety considerations and limitations on the number of players able to be placed on each team, a small number of players may not be placed.” If a child is not placed on a team, registration will be refunded.
First practices will be held starting on Saturday, February 10. The traditional pancake breakfast will be March 10 to coincide with opening day. Playoffs start on May 12. Closing ceremonies and All-Star games are June 2.
For more information, visit ppba.net or email ppba@earthlink.net.
