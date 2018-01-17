Pacific Palisades Baseball Association Tryouts Take Place This Weekend

The Pacific Palisades Baseball Association spring baseball season for boys and girls, ages 7 to 14, is fast approaching. Registration needs to be completed online. For those who are registering after the December 31 deadline, a $25 non-refundable late fee will be assessed to the basic $400 registration fee (there is a discount for siblings).

Any player registering after Jan. 30 will be put on a wait list. The basic fee covers a uniform, a photo package, trophy, insurance, field maintenance, umpire costs and team equipment.

Evaluations are Saturday, Jan. 20, for 7- and 8-year-old players (8 a.m. to noon), 9-year-old players (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.) and 13- and 14-year-old players (8:30 to 10:30 a.m.). On Sunday, January 21, evaluations will be held for 10-year-old players (8 to 11 a.m.), 11-year-old players (11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.), 12-year-old players (2 to 4 p.m.) and makeups for 7-, 8-, 9-, 13- and 14-year-old players (3 p.m.).

The PPBA Board tries to place all children on a team, but “due to safety considerations and limitations on the number of players able to be placed on each team, a small number of players may not be placed.” If a child is not placed on a team, registration will be refunded.