Palisades Crime: 3 Stolen Vehicles and 13 Burglaries and Thefts

The following Jan. 15, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

STOLEN VEHICLE

1/9/18 btwn 12:05 AM and 11:55 PM. The suspect took victim’s trailer from a construction site.

16800 Edgar St, btwn 1/8/18 at 10 AM and 1/9/18 at 10 AM. The suspect took victim’s construction vehicle from a construction site.

1200 Las Lomas, btwn 1/8/18 at 4 PM and 1/11/18 at 8:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s trailer from the street.

BURGLARY

18000 Blue Sail Dr, 1/12/18 btwn 11 AM and 5:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home through an open window and took baseball cards.

100 West Channel, btwn 1/13/18 at 5 PM and 1/14/18 at 7 AM. The suspect pried open a door to enter victim’s business and took a camera, heaters, and binoculars.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

1000 Iliff St, 1/11/18 at 12:05 AM. The suspects (#1 male 5’10” 185, #2 male, NFD) entered victim’s vehicle and took a laptop computer, sunglasses, and a bag. The suspects fled in a white BMW.

1000 Palisair Pl, 1/12/18 btwn 1:45 AM and 9:30 AM.The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a backpack, iPad, and marijuana.

16800 Pacific Coast Hwy, 1/12/18 btwn 3 PM and 4:05 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a backpack, money, and laptop computer.

16000 Anoka Dr, btwn 1/10/18 at 3 PM and 1/12/18 at 8:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a microphone and screen.

500 Swarthmore, btwn 1/8/18 at 10 PM and 1/9/18 at 9 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet.

400 East Channel, btwn 12/27/18 at 10 PM and 12/28/18 at 5:30 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a cell phone.

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 1/14/18 btwn 7:20 AM and 9 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and credit cards.

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 1/14/18 btwn 7:15 AM and 8:30 AM. the suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and money.

THEFT

16100 Northfield, btwn 1/11/18 at 7 PM and 1/12/18 at 6 AM. The suspect took victim’s espresso machine from delivery box.

600 Enchanted Way, 1/11/18 at 5 PM. The suspect sold fraudulent iTune cards to victim.

17000 Sunset, btwn 1/9/18 at 5 PM and 1/10/18 at 11 AM. The suspect took property from victim’s storage container.

VANDALISM

15600 Sunset, 1/8/18 at 11 PM. The suspect (possibly male Hispanic, 5’2″/5’3″ 160/170 lb, 40 years) smashed a window on victim’s cabin.