Palisades Alliance for Seniors to Meet to Talk About Safe Driving

The Palisades Alliance for Seniors will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, at the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real.

Tressa Thompson, Senior Driver Ombudsman at the California Department of Motor Vehicles, will speak on “Seniors and Safe Driving.”

The DMV’s Senior Driver Ombudsman Program was established to help all drivers maintain their driving independence for as long as they can do so safely. The program strives to address specific concerns of senior drivers, including education and training, and to assist as a liaison to ensure that senior drivers are treated fairly and consistently when faced with changes in physical, visual and/or mental abilities.

Attendees are invited to stay afterward and socialize.

Palisades Alliance, in conjunction with the Palisades Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library, offers programs of particular interest to seniors, usually on the second and fourth Monday morning of every month. The programs are open to all, and free of charge.