Chamber Music Palisades Concert Scheduled for Jan. 23

Chamber Music Palisades will hold its second program of the season at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, in the sanctuary at St. Matthew’s, 1031 Bienveneda Ave.

The concert for guitar, tenor, flute and piano will feature tenor Jon Lee Keenan, guitartist Kenton Youngstrom and CMP co-founders pianist Delores Stevens and flutist Susan Greenberg.

Music will include Piazzolla’s “Histoire du Tango” for flute and guitar; Tarrega’s “Capriche Arabe” for solo guitar; Bellini’s “Torna, vezzosa Fillide” for tenor, flute and guitar; Copland’s “I Bought Me a Cat” for tenor, flute and guitar; Ahlert/Young’s “I’m Gonna Sit Right Down” for tenor, piccolo and guitar; Gershwin’s preludes for piano; and Mower’s “Sonata Latino” for flute and piano.

Keenan is a featured soloist with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Youngstrom is a founding member (1979) of the Falla Guitar Trio and a guitar instructor at Pepperdine University, Redlands University and the Colburn School.