Skip-Loader Stolen in Marquez Knolls

Steve Hart, who lives in the Marquez Knolls area, reported a skip-loader was stolen on his street around 8:30 a.m. on January 4.

“A large heavy-duty GM white pickup and heavy-duty black trailer pulled up to the construction site,” Hart said, noting that he actually witnessed the event from his kitchen window. “I thought it nothing out of the ordinary, considering the frequent movement of this equipment.”

The owner later told him that the perpetrators had cut the locks and chains on the fence and simply stolen it. Hart said the owner called the LAPD to file a report, but that the police never came to the site.