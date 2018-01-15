Palisades Optimists Announce First Ever Middle School Essay Contest

For the first time in the club’s history, the Pacific Palisades Optimist Club is announcing a middle school essay contest in conjunction with its high school essay contest. Sixth through eighth grade students from Corpus Christi, Calvary Christian, Paul Revere, Village School, Seven Arrows and St. Matthew’s are invited to write a 700-800-word essay on the topic “Can Society Function without Respect?”

There will be one first place award of $100. Essays are due on January 31. Contact Dan Ackerman at farsearch@msn.com for specific rules or visit optimist.org/member/scholarships3.cfm.