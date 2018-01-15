St. Matthew’s Music Guild to Feature ‘Chatham Baroque’

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette called Chatham Baroque “one of Pittsburgh’s greatest treasures.”

The group will present “Awake Sweet Love: Songs and Suites of Olde England,” and features a core instrumental trio plus Pascale Beudin (soprano), Cynthia Black (baroque violin), David Morris (bass viol) and David Walker (theorbo and baroque guitar).

Along with songs and instrumental works by Johnson and Purcell, Chatham Baroque will offer a pair of “Royal Consort Sets” by William Lawes, arias from Purcell’s stage works “The Virtuous Wife” and “The Fairy Queen” and traditional “airs” including the beloved “Greensleeves.”

The core ensemble of Andrew Fouts (violin), Patricia Halverson (viola da gamba), and Scott Pauley (theorbo) cu- rate the finest of guest artists to perform with them throughout the season, allowing for repertoire ranging from well-known masterpieces to obscure gems.