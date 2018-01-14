Spotlight: Shaping Education on Pine Ridge Reservation

By Libby Motika

Palisades News Contributor

Photos courtesy Pine Ridge Girls’ School

A few days before Christmas in 2015, Santana Janis, a 12-year-old Lakota Indian, decided that she did not want to live anymore.

The incident sparked a series of New York Times articles that revealed a shocking spate of suicides among Lakota youth, mostly girls between the ages of 12 and 24.

Pine Ridge Reservation, home of the Oglala Sioux tribe, drew national attention that year after nine young people killed themselves during a four-month period, and another 103 attempted suicide during the same period.

Statistics deliver cold facts and alert us to a disturbing malaise that expresses the despair and hopelessness experienced by some Native American youth, Robert McSwain, acting director of the Indian Health Service, told Congress in 2015.

Behind the data are precious children, sacred to the Lakota, who live with the legacy of oppression, lack of economic opportunity, and high levels of drug and alcohol use around them.