Dining With Grace: Pearl Dragon

Dinner at the Pearl Dragon with its Asian kitchen is always a fascinating experience. One may dine at the sushi bar or at a comfortable table in several areas of the restaurant. In addition, there is a bar to the right of the entrance if you just need a bit of post-holiday cheer during this busy season.

My friend and I enjoyed a glass of wine while studying the many selections listed on the menu. These vary from Plates and Small Plates to Salads, Noodles and The Pearl, Chef Ryo Akimoto’s special selection of the freshest fish of the day.

We finally decided to share the Nanjing pork and ginger potstickers spicy Thai green papaya salad ($14.50), before our main plates of salmon teriyaki ($21) and the organic chicken teriyaki ($19).

I must say that each dish was a treat. The small crispy won-ton skin potstickers filled with tasty Nanjing pork were delicious. Especially with a dip into the accompanying sauces: soy sauce, mustard, and a spicy hot ketchup.

Another winner was the Thai green papaya salad with sautéed rock shrimp and peanuts. These gave a pleasing accent to the green papaya with its spicy Thai touch. Both made a happy beginning to our dinner.