Wellness, Health Eating and Cooking Class Scheduled for Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club

A wellness talk and healthy cooking class will be conducted by Chef CC Consalvo from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Palisades Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford Ave.

Consalvo, who has more than 15 years’ experience as a personal holistic chef and wellness coach, focuses on anti-inflammatory cuisine. She has worked with various doctors, registered dietitians and practitioners in support of her clients.

Her talk will include tips on shopping, cooking, eating and eating out more efficiently. Consalvo will also speak on nutrition management, weight gain versus inflammation, and food intolerance. She will also address motivation and spiritual wellness around a work-life-mom-life-balance. Her overall goal is to incorporate simple, healthy lifestyle choices that are doable and that sup- port busy lives.

The event will include a taste of the meal featured in the class. The class is $45 for PPWC members and $55 for nonmembers. RSVP by Jan. 12 to (310) 454-9012.