Volunteers Sought For Genesis Open

Volunteers are needed to work two or more days during the Genesis Open at the Riviera County Club on February 12-18. Those who register before January 11 (and pay for their uniform) will be entered to win a round of golf at The Riviera on Monday, Jan. 29. Winners’ names will be drawn on Jan. 12, and the raffle is good for them and a guest to play a round.

Nearly 1,000 volunteers assist with all aspects of the PGA tournament. Parking will be free for volunteers and will be located in Santa Monica. Volunteers will receive four Good-Any-One-Day grounds tickets in the volunteer packet ($160 value). These tickets are for volunteer guests to attend the Open. Youth 15 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

In addition to hole marshals, who provide crowd control when popular players are at specific locations on the course, there are needs for walking scorers, transportation (taking golfers to and from airports and hotels), player services (assists with professional player registration), social media (volunteers must have a camera and interact with fans and take photographs for use on tournament social media) and spectator services.

For more information, visit genesisopen.com/volunteer.