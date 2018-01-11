Vickrey: The Day I Became My Father

By Bob Vickrey

Special to the Palisades News

After paying the tab at a local café and noticing that my burger and fries came to an astonishing $17.50, I found myself mumbling to no one in particular,“ I remember when hamburgers cost fifty cents.”

It was meant as a seemingly innocent comment about today’s rising cost of living, but instead, I heard echoes of my dad’s voice uttering a similar nostalgic theme many decades earlier.

After tossing a couple of bucks into the tip jar for my carry-out lunch, I walked out with my twenty-dollar hamburger, realizing that it had come from a modest counter-service cafe—not a Michelin four-star restaurant.

Comedian Dennis Miller once joked: “When did a cup of coffee suddenly become $8? How long have I been asleep? Wasn’t it like ten cents a few weeks ago?”

I’m with you, Dennis. My head is on a swivel these days when I fill up my gas tank and am forced to consider a second mortgage on the house. While I’m at the bank, I might as well consider financing a trip to the movie theater. Who knows? I might decide to order popcorn and a soft drink, and I simply don’t carry that kind of cash.

If my late, great dad, who lived through the Depression, knew what I pay monthly to simply watch television, he would be speechless. I’m convinced that my cable bill is now a major contributing factor toward our national debt. All this, so I can watch a little college football and a few Seinfeld reruns on the half-dozen channels I ever use—not the 900 I pay for.