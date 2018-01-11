Topanga Canyon Road Near PCH Closed Due to Mudslide

Mudslides triggered from rain storms on Jan. 9 impacted several roadways throughout Los Angeles County and Southern California, including a section of Topanga Canyon Road from PCH to Brookside, which is about a mile and a half north of PCH, reports the Los Angeles Daily News.

California Highway Patrol reports that the road section east of Malibu will be closed for an unknown amount of time. However Palisades Patrol reported the section will be closed through at least Jan. 16. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.