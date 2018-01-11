Edlen: Inherited a House? Know the Options

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

Eventually, many people need to decide what to do with a home they have inherited. Generally, this will be the case when a family member has passed, and there are several alternatives that are well worth exploring and evaluating before making important decisions. Some people may become trustees who are responsible to family members and perhaps others who have a financial interest in the property.

There are various options to consider, including selling the house, leasing it, moving into it, or perhaps developing and then selling it. I advise people to meet with a financial advisor to compare some of the options for the use of asset funds and to also compare with alternative investment opportunities.