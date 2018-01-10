Two Rescued Pacific Palisades Cats Have Different Stories

Jeaneen and Mika Fabbro, who live in Tahitian Terrace overlooking the ocean, have two cats of far differing IQ’s.

Five-year-old Jagger ran up a tree after being chased by a coyote, but then refused to come down. The Fabbros, who own Beach House by Mikaila, tried different methods of coaxing him to leave his perch, but nothing worked.

As the days went by, the two owners became increasingly concerned. They called the Los Angeles Fire Department, who told them they no longer take pets out of trees because they don’t have the proper equipment and are worried the pets will jump and get hurt.