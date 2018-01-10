Palisades News Letters: Alliance for Seniors Seeks Donations

Palisades Alliance for Seniors grew out of a small group that started meeting in 2014 to discuss ways to provide support and enhance community for older people here in Pacific Palisades. The 2010 census identified 1,414 Palisadians—six percent of the population—aged 80 or greater. Notably, a full 20 percent of the population was 65 or over, suggesting that the present concern will soon become a wider one as baby boomers join the ranks of the elderly.

Most seniors hope to stay on in their own homes as they age, but as we grow older, we begin to recognize the challenges involved for those who are frailer, who may have stopped driving, and who have lost dear friends or loved ones.

A social life seems to come organically when you are a young family. Through work, community involvement and children’s play dates and activities, we meet other parents and peers, and form lifelong friendships. But when the kids are out of the house, and as we age, it’s harder to find parallel opportunities.