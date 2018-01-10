Orchid Collector to Talk About Classic Cattleyas at Palisades Woman’s Club

By age 12, Toyoshima had built his first greenhouse, a 6’ x 8’ fiberglass and redwood structure. He joined the American Orchid Society (AOS) in middle school.

While in college, Toyoshima was an AOS clerk and student judge. He is currently serving his second term on the AOS board of trustees.

When it comes to orchids, his biggest passion is collecting and preserving heirloom cattleyas. “One of the first cattleyas I bought from Ernest [Hetherington] was Cattleya Bow Bells. Back in the mid-1970s, many of these old clones were largely forgotten (and relatively inexpensive to buy). Today, there’s a resurgence in collecting these old plants.”