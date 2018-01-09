Editorial – Money Is There: Fix the Streets

In November 2016, taxpayers approved Measure M, which promised $22.5 billion of that money would be used for street repairs. Additionally, that same year $19 million targeted for street repair was returned to the city’s general fund.

Tell that to the driver whose car had blown a tire on Radcliffe Avenue between Haverford and Bowdoin Street. “I’m going to sue the city,” he told the News. “That street has a giant hole in it.”

The middle of the street has a 12-inch by 12-inch hole (about three inches deep). Around it, the pavement is so uneven that it serves as an impromptu speed hump.

The street is well traveled because it’s a route for kids going to Palisades High School. Those who drive it stay to the far right and go exceptionally slow, so they don’t suffer a similar fate of losing a tire.

It will come as no surprise to residents that in a May 2013 L.A. Times story “Grading Los Angeles Streets”, this portion of Radcliffe received an F rating (last resurfaced August 19, 1992, and last inspected on November 9, 2011).

According to that report, 23 percent of Pacific Palisades streets (175 of 769) received a grade of F. (Overall the average for the streets here was a C-.)

According to the Bureau of Street Services, streets are rated using the Pavement Condition Index (PCI), a scale that rates the physical condition of the street by considering the pavement’s structural and surface operational condition, and is based on a 0 to 100 scale. An F means the street condition is very poor with the following characteristics:

Type of Maintenance Required: resurfacing and/or reconstruction (6 to 12 inches of asphalt concrete).

Physical Condition: major or unsafe cracking.

PCI Range: 0 to 40.