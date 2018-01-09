Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore to Host a Paint-Out

A plein-air paint-out will be held by Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, at Juan Bautista de Anza Park, 3701 Lost Hills Rd., Agoura Hills. There will be a painting demonstration at 9 a.m. by pastelist Bruce Trentham. There are facilities and free parking.

A paint-out is a great way to meet other artists and discover new sites for inspiration. All levels of artists are welcome, and no membership is required. Bring your own art supplies, water, lunch, sunscreen and hat.

This area has grasslands, oaks and views of the Malibu Canyon hills (without the traffic and noise of Las Virgenes Road) from a popular trail in the park. Access is easy and there is some shade as you wal along this path. Meet in the parking lot. Rain cancels.