Realtor Marty Halfon Believes in Palisades Values

Creativity and problem solving are two of Marty Halfon’s favorite aspects of being a realtor.

From the beginning, when he dove into the profession after his freshman year at St. Mary’s College in 1978, he found both real estate’s design possibilities and varied challenges appealing. For example, he helped remodel the first two homes he sold in his hometown of Beverly Hills, and in the 40 years since he has also enjoyed renovating and redesigning multiple properties ranging from apartment houses to industrial spaces.

“I look at things a little different; I look at the simplicity of fixing things more than the complexity of it,” Halfon said. “I’m a problem solver. In real estate you have to be because you’re always solving problems. . . . Some people look at construction issues as roadblocks. I look at them as hurdles that we can get around—not a big deal.”

As a teenage realtor, he also encountered his own hurdles to get around. In his first year selling homes, he encountered some unscrupulous people and discovered he was a bit naive about how the real estate world worked.

“I was raised that you do what you say you do,” Halfon said. But “people were ripping me off, lying. I said to my father, ‘I don’t want to change who I am to survive in this business.’ I had a baby face. I was too naïve. People were thieves. It was a rude awakening. It was real life.”

So Halfon stepped away from real estate for a few years and pursued another interest—music. He worked for Motown, listening to music submitted to the A&R department. This interest strangely enough led him back into real estate. The night club Studio 54 was popular in New York City at the time, and after a visit there, he was inspired to start something similar in Los Angeles.

A 10,000-sq.-ft. roller-skating rink called Flipper’s had gone out of business, and Halfon arranged a deal to create a nightclub there and also ventured into creating concerts in various struggling L.A. clubs. By 1985, he was back in real estate to stay. He first trained in commercial real estate at Marcus & Millichap, and then worked both on his own and with the Homestead Group in apartment building acquisitions. He finds commercial real estate to be more strategic, while residential transactions are more emotional.