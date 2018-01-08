Paul Revere Middle School’s Town Crier Wins National Award

By Laura Abruscato

Contributing Writer

Five times a year, Paul Revere Middle School’s 2,100 students look forward to receiving a colorful 32-page newspaper produced by their fellow students and focused on campus life.

This paper, The Town Crier, has once again received national attention as well, by winning its second Pacemaker Award from the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA), which honors excellence in student journalism every November.

The Crier was one of 275 high school and middle school newspapers submitted to the contest from around the country.

Revere faculty adviser Eric Wechsler told the News in an email, “Four middle schools were among the 49 schools that made it into the final round. When the winners were announced at the NSPA’s fall convention in Dallas, only one middle school— Paul Revere—was among the 26 schools that took home the top award.”

Media professionals choose the winning student newspapers based on their excellence in coverage, writing, editing, design and photography.