Palisades Crime: 6 Vehicle Burglaries

The following Jan. 8, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

500 Los Liones, 1/3/18 btwn 3 PM and 5 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and credit cards.

900 Bienveneda, 1/3/18 btwn 11:30 AM and 11:45 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a laptop computer, sunglasses, and beauty products.

600 Palmera, 1/3/18 btwn 8 AM and 9 AM. The suspect broke a window on victim’s vehicle and took money.

Entrada/Amalfi, 12/29/17 btwn 9:30 AM and 10 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took money.

1000 Las Pulgas Rd, 1/3/18 at 3 AM. The suspect (possibly male white NFD) smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took money.

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 1/6/18 btwn 6:45 AM and 8:20 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse, wallet, and clothing.

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 1/6/18 btwn 8:00 AM and 10:10 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse, a handbag, and money.