Pacific Palisades Community Council Honors Six Citizen Activists (Video)

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Photos by Lesly Hall Photography

Community leaders spent an evening celebrating activism on December 14, as residents Bruce Schwartz, Tom Creed, Matthew Rodman, Marie Steckmest, Debbie Warfel and Nancy Klopper were honored at Gladstone’s restaurant.

The Pacific Palisades Community Council hosted the event, marking the 70th anniversary of the Citizen of the Year award, presented this year to Bruce Schwartz. (The list of past Citizens can be viewed at pacpalicc.org.)

Residents Howard Robinson and Peter Culhane spoke about Schwartz’s accomplishments and noted that he was a 2012 Golden Sparkplug recipient for his “Safety on Sunset” program, and last year was responsible for securing the signs that prohibit camping in high-fire-severity zones in the Palisades.

As a member of PRIDE, Schwartz also planted flowers (and flags) and cleared street medians on Sunset in an effort to beautify the community. In addition, he was on the committee that pushed the City to clear standing water along Palisades Drive.

When he received his award, the usually talkative Schwartz seemed overcome with emotion and simply said, “Thank you.” The four Golden Sparkplugs—Warfel, Creed, Rodman and Steckmest—were honored next. This award recognizes citizens who ignite original ideas and projects into action that benefits the community. When Debbie Warfel noticed an increase in airplane noise over Santa Monica Canyon, she contacted the FAA, LAX Noise Roundtable and elected officials. She was able to raise money to hire a lawyer to advocate for residents.

“I’m honored to have this award,” Warfel said. “It’s a long battle and we’re still in it. “I share this award with Wes Hough and John [her husband], and with my mother (Charlene Hartman), who taught me and my brothers that if something bothers you, take action.”

Introducing Creed, Council Representative Lou Kamer said, “About eight months ago, he wanted to find a way to clean up the abandoned homeless encampments, so he mapped them out—and then he had a few of us pulling trash out of the bluffs.

“He has organized more and more clean-ups,” said Kamer, who credited Creed with helping to restore the land to its native state.

“A sparkplug on its own is useless,” said Creed, noting that 50 local campsites have been cleaned (filling 19 dump trucks with debris) and about 20 sites remain. “I couldn’t have done it without the support of the people here tonight.