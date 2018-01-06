Westside Aquatics Synchro Swimmers Practice at PaliHi (Video)

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Photos by Shelby Pascoe

Like upside-down Rockettes, the team strives to kick their legs in unison, while the rest of their bodies hover almost invisibly underneath them.

After an array of kicks, they pop to the surface, continuing to dance together with flips, floats and other synchronized swimming maneuvers. Sometimes they dance to music, which is audible even underwater, and other times, a coach sits at the edge of the Palisades High pool tapping a stick against the side, so the girls can properly time their movements to its beats.

Even when they aren’t performing a routine, the Westside Aquatics team members are moving, treading water while they listen to a coach’s instructions or chatting among themselves. They look happy and comfortable, yet also focused when they begin their choreography.

Mia Sim, 12, a Paul Revere seventh grader and a member of the club’s Junior Olympic squad, has been part of the team for two years and said she treasures the sport “because of how satisfactory it is. For example, when you finally perform for the judges and hit a hard move just right, or even looking back at your routine and seeing everyone synchronized at one point makes all the pain, soreness, effort and hard work worth it.”

Other synchro swimmers, who can begin participating in the Westside Aquatics introductory splash program as young as five years old, revel in the joy of learning tricks in the water.

For example, pre-team member Mia Mozenter, 10, said, “It’s really fun because we get to dance underwater and do all these fun moves.”

Her mother, Tammy, said they happened onto the sport when Mia was taking swimming lessons and synchro coach Valerie Williams suggested that Mia give it a try. The Pacific Palisades family knew nothing about synchronized swimming, so they checked it out online and thought it looked intriguing.