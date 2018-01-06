Free Movie to Play at Palisades Library

· 0 commentsViews: 2

A 2017 summer war film written, directed and co-produced by Christopher Nolan that depicts the World War II evacuation of Dunkirk will play at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 13 at the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real Dr. The film is rated PG, the running time is 106 minutes and admission is free.

Tags:
Author: Matt Sanderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

  • expand2018 (21)
  • expand2017 (1208)
  • expand2016 (758)
  • expand2015 (25)
  • expand2014 (112)