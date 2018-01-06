A 2017 summer war film written, directed and co-produced by Christopher Nolan that depicts the World War II evacuation of Dunkirk will play at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 13 at the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real Dr. The film is rated PG, the running time is 106 minutes and admission is free.
Free Movie to Play at Palisades Library
