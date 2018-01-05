2017 Fatalities Along PCH Discussed at Task Force Meeting

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

At the quarterly Pacific Coast Highway Task Force meeting held December 21 at the Palisades Library, law enforcement officials addressed traffic collisions and fatalities on PCH.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff, which serves Malibu, reported five fatalities year to date, as opposed to two in 2016.

On March 4, a motorcyclist was struck by a car and killed as he attempted to make a U-turn at Leo Carrillo beach. Two days later, a solo driver hit a sign and died.

Later in March, Germaine Lathouwers, 55, was struck by a vehicle as she tried to cross PCH near Zuma Beach.

In May, Kokab Sheikholialaavasani, 83, was struck and killed as she attempted to cross PCH in the early morning hours.

The fifth fatality occurred on November 29, when a car that was being pursued by Los Angeles County sheriffs slammed into parked cars, caught fire and killed gardener Antonio Castillo, 28, who was taking out the trash.

L.A. County officials said that arrests for DUI were down in 2017 and they attribute that to Uber and other ride-sharing companies.

The L.A. Police Department, which covers PCH from Entrada to Coastline Drive, reported that in the third quarter (ending September 30), there were six traffic collisions, three of which were attributed to unsafe turns, but no fatalities.