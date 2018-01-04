PaliHi Girls Tennis Sweeps City Doubles Tournament

By contrast, the top-seeded Hulse/Winter duo never played more than two sets. The closest anyone came to challenging them was the Cleveland team of Irene Kim and Katie Song (6-1, 6-3).

Dolphins head coach Bud Kling was asked how he coaches when both of his teams are fighting for the championship.

“I don’t root for anybody. I just want them all to play well and have fun,” he said, and then noted that, “I was coaching the third team which was playing Cleveland.”

Goore/Martin beat Cleveland 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 for third place.

When there were breaks, Kling said, he gave individual playing tips to his players in the championship, “such as ‘keep your elbow down,’ but I didn’t give them any strategy. They’ve played against each other all year, they knew what to do.”

Kling said that Hulse/Winter had beaten Miller/Ross six out of seven times the week before the championship finals. “Caroline [Ross], who had won doubles last year with Gigi [Feingold], maybe had more experience under pressure,” he speculated, which might have made a difference.

All six Pali girls automatically made the CIF First team.

The season stretched almost an additional two weeks. The initial doubles tournament started November 16 and was to conclude on December 5, but was pushed back because of the fires (and unhealthy air). Then when it was deemed safe to play, it was finals week at city schools, so the championship was postponed.

Pali’s team depth is so great, Kling said, that he would have had four teams in the top four. But a few years back at the doubles tournament, of the eight teams in the quarterfinals five were from Pali and in the semifinals, all were Palisades teams, so the CIF instituted a ruling that a school can enter only three doubles teams and four individual players.