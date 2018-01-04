National Charity League’s Coronet Ball Honors 12 Debutantes at the Beverly Hilton

The 68th annual National Charity League’s Coronet Debutante Ball was held on November 25 at the Beverly Hilton.

Eleven young ladies made their debut at the traditional black-tie ball wearing customary 14-karat gold lavaliers for the first time. One by one, they were presented on the arm of their fathers and sponsors as they made their debut.

The debutantes, from the greater Los Angeles and Atlanta area, include the following remarkable young ladies: Julia Barger, Caleigh Canales, Brigitte Corbell, Josephine Deranja, Elizabeth Glover, Ashley Griess, Sloan Hooper, Catherine Rozelle, Arabella Stadvec, Blair Sullivan, and Chelsea and Haley Worrell.

Rozelle, a Pacific Palisades resident, attends Marymount High School and is the daughter of Marcia and Kacy Rozelle. Hooper lives in Atlanta, but her grandmother, Kathleen Purcelli, is a Palisades resident.

The women were invited to debut based on their extensive community service, each having volunteered a minimum of six years. This year’s class volunteered their time to benefit a number of charities, including the

Samburu Project, Relay For Life, the Pediatric Arthritis and Lupus Foundation, Upward Bound House, Walk & Roll and United Built Homes.